UK says Cyprus base not part of UK-US self-defence deal

Britain said its Akrotiri airbase in Cyprus would not be involved in its defensive agreement with the United States to use UK bases, after a call on Saturday between Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

The UK Government gave authorisation on Friday for the US to use RAF Fairford in England and Diego Garcia, a joint US-UK base in the Indian Ocean, to carry out defensive strikes on Iranian missile sites attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

"RAF Akrotiri would not be involved in the UK's continuation of its agreement with the US to use UK bases in collective self-defence of the region," a spokesperson for Starmer's office said in a British readout of the call with Christodoulides.