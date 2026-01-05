UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency launches compliance drive for ports and marine facilities

A compliance exercise was launched by the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) on Thursday, January 1, and an invitation for facilities to demonstrate their compliance to the Ports and Marine Facilities Safety Code (PMSC) will be live for three months.
MCA said that, while not a legal requirement, compliance with PMSC ensures that every facility is fulfiling its obligation to reduce risk and operate responsibly.
MCA said the code provides a framework that ensures the safety of people, vessels, cargo, and the environment. This applies to large commercial ports as well as local harbours.
"This compliance exercise is a proactive opportunity for all ports and marine facilities to review, assess, and demonstrate proportional alignment with the code," said Interim MCA Ports and VTS Manager Keeta Rowlands.
"It’s not just about meeting standards, it’s about embedding a culture of safety and continuous improvement across the sector.
The invitation will be available on GOV.UK until March 31, 2026.