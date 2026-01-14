UK foreign minister to urge NATO to focus on Arctic in Finland/Norway visit

Britain's controversial foreign minister will visit Finland and Norway on Wednesday, where she will call for NATO to step up its work in the Arctic to safeguard regional interests against Russia.

Yvette Cooper's Arctic Circle tour follows renewed calls for US President Donald Trump for the US to take over Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark. The Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers will meet US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday.

Britain's deeply unpopular prime minister Keir Starmer has said he stands with Denmark in its defence of Greenland.