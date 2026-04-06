Turkey and Ukraine eye deeper security and energy cooperation

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced greater security co-operation with Turkey after meeting his counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Saturday, as Kyiv seeks to leverage its wartime know-how on the international stage.

Zelenskiy said that he had agreed "new steps" in security co-operation with the Turkish president, and that teams would finalise the details shortly.

"This applies above all to the areas in which we can support Turkey: expertise, technology and experience," he wrote on social media.