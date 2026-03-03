Trump: US to cut all trade with socialist Spain over military bases, defence spending

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States would cut off all trade with Spain after the European country refused to let the US military use its bases for missions linked to strikes on Iran.

"Spain has been terrible," Trump told reporters during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, adding that he had told Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to "cut off all dealings" with Spain.

"We're going to cut off all trade with Spain. We don't want anything to do with Spain," he added.

The US relocated 15 aircraft, including refuelling tankers, from the Rota and Moron military bases in southern Spain after the country's socialist leadership said it would not allow them to be used to attack Iran.