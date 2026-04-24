Trump suggests seized Iranian ship was a "gift from China," foreign ministry issues denial

China's foreign ministry on Friday rejected an accusation by US President Donald Trump that an Iranian-flagged cargo ship intercepted by US forces was a "gift from China."

The US said it fired on and seized an Iranian cargo ship that tried to evade its blockade of Iranian ports. Iran's military said the ship had been travelling from China and vowed retaliation against what it called "armed piracy by the US military."

Trump on Tuesday told CNBC the ship, "had some things on it, which wasn't very nice. A gift from China perhaps, I don't know."