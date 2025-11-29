Trump says Venezuelan airspace should be considered closed

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela should be considered "closed in its entirety", but gave no further details, as his administration ramps up pressure on illegitimate president Nicolas Maduro's government.

"To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY," Trump said in a social media post.

US officials contacted by Reuters said they were surprised by Trump's announcement and unaware of any ongoing US military operations to enforce a closure of Venezuelan airspace.