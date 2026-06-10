Trump says Iran will now have to "pay the price" as negotiations stall

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Tehran has taken too long to negotiate a deal and would now, "have to pay the price," after Iran and the United States exchanged strikes in the region amid reported efforts to continue talks.

"Iran is all talk and no action," Trump wrote in a social media post. "They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!"

Trump, in a later interview with Fox News, said he was getting close to ordering new strikes targeting Iran's power plants and bridges if Tehran is unwilling to sign an agreement.