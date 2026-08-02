Trump says he will hold off on fresh Iran attack in hope of quick deal

President Donald Trump said late on Saturday the US would hold off on a fresh attack on Iran as long as a deal could be reached quickly to halt Iran's nuclear ambitions and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran and other Middle Eastern countries asked for time to complete a deal that would lead to "the Immediate, Complete and Total" reopening of the vital strait and "an end to Iran's nuclear threat," Trump wrote on social media. He did not name the countries in the post, which followed a call with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, a US ally.

"Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL," Trump wrote.

Israel, "joins me in this commitment," he said. Israel did not immediately respond on Sunday to a request for comment on the US president's posts.