Trump rejected Maduro requests on call, options narrow for Venezuela leader

Venezuela's illegitimate president Nicolas Maduro is running out of options to step down and leave his country under US-guaranteed safe passage, following a short call with US President Donald Trump in late November where Trump refused a series of requests from the Venezuelan leader, according to four sources briefed on the call.

The call, on November 21, came after months of increasing US pressure on Venezuela, including strikes against alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean, repeated threats by Trump to extend military operations to land and the designation of Cartel de los Soles, a group the Trump administration says includes Maduro, as a foreign terrorist organization.

Maduro and his government have always denied all criminal accusations and say the US is seeking regime change to take control of Venezuela's vast natural resources, including oil.