Trump nominates Lt. Gen. Donovan to lead Southern Command, Pentagon says

US President Donald Trump has nominated the vice commander of Special Operations Command, Lieutenant General Frank Donovan, to lead the US military's Southern Command overseeing US troops in Latin America after the previous commander retired early.

Reuters first reported Trump's planned nomination of Donovan last week.

Admiral Alvin Holsey retired two years early at a ceremony in Miami last Friday, amid rising tensions with Venezuela that include last week's seizure of an oil tanker and nearly 30 deadly strikes on drug-smuggling boats.