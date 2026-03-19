Trump may push Japan for help with Iran war in White House meeting

US President Donald Trump may use a White House meeting with Japan’s prime minister on Thursday to press for help in the war on Iran, placing Sanae Takaichi in a potentially awkward position as Tokyo weighs how much support it can provide.

Trump has criticized allies for their lukewarm support for the US-Israeli military campaign and said the US doesn't need any help. However, he is still pushing for more ships to clear mines and escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, largely closed by Iran in the conflict.

Ahead of the meeting, Japan joined leading nations in Europe in a joint statement, saying they would take steps to stabilize energy markets and were ready to join "appropriate efforts" to ensure safe passage through the strait.

Takaichi's long-scheduled White House visit has been aimed at burnishing the decades-old security and economic partnership between Washington and its closest East Asian ally.