Trump: Iran deal "largely negotiated", dispute over strait reopening

A "largely negotiated" memorandum of understanding on an Iran peace deal would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday, although Iran's Fars propaganda network disputed that claim.

Trump posted on social media that the emerging agreement would reopen the strait, the vital shipping passage whose closure has upended global energy markets since the US and Israel launched the war on Iran in February. He did not say what else would be included in an agreement.

"Final aspects and details of the deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly," Trump wrote on social media.

But Fars reported early on Sunday that the agreement would allow Iran to manage the strait and that Trump's assertion on the strait was, "inconsistent with reality."