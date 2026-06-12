Trump dismisses leaked Iran pact details as fake news

The United States on Friday denied it has made major concessions to Iran and said an emerging pact was designed to ensure economic benefits will only flow to Tehran if it meets its obligations.
President Donald Trump said Iran's leaked comments on a deal with the United States do not represent what had been agreed to. "The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing," Trump wrote on his social media platform.
"What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonourable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING!"
Trump then later reposted on social media a comment by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Friday saying a memorandum of understanding between the countries, "has never been closer."
Terms of the deal as described on Friday by Iranian officials appear to offer Tehran much of what it has demanded so far, with Trump appearing to win little of what he has sought, beyond the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran shut after he ordered attacks in February.
Vice President JD Vance also rejected what he called false reports about the agreement. "I'm seeing a lot of fake information about a potential deal to reopen the strait and end Iran's nuclear weapons programme," Vance wrote in a social media post.
"First, the Iranians are not receiving any cash, and no funds are being released for simply signing a deal or attending a meeting." He said the deal ensures economic benefits would only flow to Iran if it meets its obligations under the agreement.
A senior Iranian source told Reuters on Friday that the draft would waive sanctions on Iran's oil, unfreeze billions of dollars of its funds, and require a cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.
Nuclear issues would be set aside for later talks. Washington wants a deal to ensure that Iran never develops a nuclear weapon. Iran says it is not seeking one.
The waiving of sanctions, unfreezing of Iranian assets and halt to Israeli attacks on Lebanon are essential Iranian demands. The source made no mention of what Iran might offer in return.
A senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that under the agreement Iran's nuclear material, "will be destroyed and removed," and its nuclear programme will be dismantled.
Iran is believed to possess 900 pounds (408 kilograms) of highly enriched uranium.
"None of their money released until they perform. Strait of Hormuz will be open. No Iran funding of terrorist groups," the official said.
"This is what they have agreed to. This is a performance-based deal," the official said. Trump said on Thursday he was calling off new strikes on Iran because a deal had been reached.
(Reporting by Steve Holland, Katharine Jackson, Susan Heavey, Doina Chiacu; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Sanjeev Miglani)