Trump dismisses leaked Iran pact details as fake news

The United States on Friday denied it has made major concessions to Iran and said an emerging pact was designed to ensure economic benefits will only flow to Tehran if it meets its obligations.

President Donald Trump said Iran's leaked comments on a deal with the United States do not represent what had been agreed to. "The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing," Trump wrote on his social media platform.

"What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonourable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING!"