Trump: Any country trafficking drugs into US could be attacked

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said any country trafficking illegal drugs into the US could be attacked.

"Anybody that's doing that and selling it into our country is subject to attack," Trump told reporters during a cabinet meeting at the White House, after raising the issue of cocaine from Colombia.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro shot back at Trump in a post on social media, arguing the South American nation destroys a drug-producing laboratory every 40 minutes - "without missiles".