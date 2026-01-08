Trump and Colombia's Petro hold phone call to discuss "disagreements"

US President Donald Trump and Colombian President Gustavo Petro held a phone call on Wednesday afternoon where they discussed relations between the two countries, both men said, amid heightened tensions between Washington and Bogota.

This is the first phone call between the two presidents since Trump said on Sunday that a US military operation focused on Colombia's government "sounds good" to him.

"It was a great honor to speak with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who called to explain the situation of drugs and other disagreements that we have had. I appreciated his call and tone, and look forward to meeting him in the near future," Trump wrote on social media.