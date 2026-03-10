Top US general: Iran not more formidable than thought

The top US general said on Tuesday that while Iran was fighting, it was not more formidable than Washington had thought, as the United States geared up for the most intense day of strikes against Iran in the war so far.

General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters that the United States was carrying out strikes against Iranian mine-laying vessels and the Pentagon would look at a range of options if it was tasked with escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

The war has effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for global oil and liquefied natural gas transport, leaving tankers unable to sail for more than a week and forcing producers to halt pumping as storage fills.