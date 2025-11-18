Tiny Tuvalu says it treasures "special relationship" with Taiwan

The prime minister of tiny Tuvalu said on Tuesday that his country treasures its "special relationship" with Taiwan, making a visit to Taipei at a time of growing geopolitical competition in the Pacific between China and the United States.

Tuvalu is one of just 12 countries, three of which are in the Pacific, to maintain formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, and Beijing has redoubled its efforts to win over Taiwan's remaining friends.

Tuvalu Prime Minister Feleti Teo, speaking at a welcome ceremony with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te outside the presidential office in Taipei, said he had always been deeply impressed with the warmth of his reception whenever he visits.