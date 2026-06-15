Think tank flags growing Chinese military threat to Australia

China's ability to militarily strike Australia will grow markedly over the next decade, though the most immediate threats will come through cyberattacks and the cutting of undersea communications cables, a report from the Lowy Institute think tank said on Monday.

A new long-range stealth bomber currently under development and the possible deployment of missiles and aircraft to bases closer to Australia could "quickly and dramatically" increase the long-term threat, the Sydney-based non-partisan think tank said.

"China has actively sought basing arrangements in Pacific Island nations since at least 2018. Any such base would bring central Australia within bomber combat range and allow attacks to be mounted more frequently," the report said.