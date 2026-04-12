Treason? Taiwan's opposition leader flirts with China concessions

China on Sunday unveiled 10 new incentive measures for Taiwan, including easing tourist curbs and facilitating food sales, following a visit by the island's opposition leader.

The move comes at the end of a trip to China by Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of the Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan's largest opposition party. She met Chinese President Xi Jinping and talked about the need for peace and reconciliation.

The 10 measures, unveiled by the Xinhua propaganda network, "explore" the establishment of a regular communication mechanism between the KMT and China's Communist Party, the full resumption of flights between the two sides and permission for individuals from Shanghai and Fujian province to visit Taiwan.