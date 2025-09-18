Taiwan's defence spending spree draws more foreign firms to largest arms show

Taiwan opened its largest arms fair on Thursday, with about double its previous number of exhibitors, as firms flock for a slice of the island's increased defence spending at a time when it is looking to expand international military cooperation.

Taiwan is racing to bolster its armed forces as China, which views the island as its own territory, steps up military pressure by staging war games and regularly sending warplanes and warships into nearby areas.

Taiwan, whose government rejects Beijing's territorial claims, has set a goal of spending five per cent of its GDP on defence by 2030, up from 3.3 per cent for next year.