Taiwanese President: Trump deserves Nobel prize if he stops China using force

US President Donald Trump should receive the Nobel Peace Prize if he can persuade Chinese President Xi Jinping to abandon the use of force against Taiwan, President Lai Ching-te said in an interview with a conservative US radio show and podcast.

The United States is Taiwan’s most important international backer, despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties. Since President Trump took office earlier this year, however, he has not announced any new arms sales to the island.

Trump could meet Xi at a gathering of Asia-Pacific leaders in South Korea later this month.

Lai, speaking this week on The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, which airs on more than 400 talk radio stations, referred to Trump’s comments in August in which he said Xi had assured him that China would not invade Taiwan while he was US president.