Taiwan wary China's new economic plan could include sensitive frontline islands

Taiwan is warily watching whether China could seek to try and exert economic control over sensitive frontline Taiwanese islands in a key development plan being discussed in Beijing this week, officials familiar with the matter said.

China's ruling Communist Party, at its closed-door meeting ending Thursday known as a plenum, is going to discuss, among other things, the country's 15th five-year development plan, which will formally begin next year and be unveiled in detail at March's annual meeting of parliament.

Two officials briefed on the matter told Reuters that Taiwan is paying particular attention to whether the new five-year plan makes any mention of deepening economic integration with the Taiwan-controlled Kinmen islands that sit just off China's coast.

China has long taken a carrot and stick approach to Kinmen, threatening it with frequent coast guard incursions into its waters while dangling perks from gas and electricity supply to bring the islands of 140,000 closer to China.

For policy makers in Taipei, Kinmen's proximity to China makes it extra vulnerable to Beijing's economic and political clout, especially when many residents there have close family and business ties with China, whose Xiamen city is a short boat ride away for work or shopping.