Taiwan warns US that China taking island could trigger "domino effect"

China is preparing for war to retake Taiwan, the island's top China policymaker said in Washington on Friday, warning if Taiwan were to fall it would cause a regional "domino effect" that would threaten the security of the United States.
Chiu Chui-cheng, the cabinet-ranked head of Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, told the Washington-based Heritage Foundation that China's ruling Communist Party had long refused to renounce the use of force against democratically governed Taiwan, which it considers part of its territory.
Chiu said that in seeking "unification with Taiwan," China aimed to exclude US influence from the Asia-Pacific and ultimately replace the United States as the global leader,” in order to restore national glory and realize the so-called "China Dream."
He added that Beijing, "has been actively preparing for war," and highlighted stepped-up Chinese military activity around the island.
"If Taiwan were to be taken over by China by force, it will trigger a domino effect, undermine the regional balance of power, and directly threaten the security and prosperity of the United States," Chiu said.
The United States is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier, despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties, and Chiu said Taipei appreciated the reaffirmation of that commitment under President Donald Trump.
He highlighted that Taiwan, the world's leading producer of cutting-edge computer chips, is the hub of the global high-tech industry. "If Taiwan’s role in this were to be compromised, it would be a huge loss to the international community, especially the US and its technology industry," he said.
Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future.
Visits by senior Taiwanese officials to the United States are rare compared with visits by major US allies, and their trips are generally much lower profile.
China's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Chiu's remarks.
Shortly before his speech, China's military condemned the sailing of a US and British warship through the Taiwan Strait.
The US Navy and, on occasion, ships from allied countries including Canada, Britain and France transit the strait, which they consider an international waterway, around once a month.
China says the strategic waterway is part of its territorial waters.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Editing by Aidan Lewis and Nia Williams)