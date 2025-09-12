Taiwan warns US that China taking island could trigger "domino effect"

China is preparing for war to retake Taiwan, the island's top China policymaker said in Washington on Friday, warning if Taiwan were to fall it would cause a regional "domino effect" that would threaten the security of the United States.

Chiu Chui-cheng, the cabinet-ranked head of Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, told the Washington-based Heritage Foundation that China's ruling Communist Party had long refused to renounce the use of force against democratically governed Taiwan, which it considers part of its territory.