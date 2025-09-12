Taiwan updates security handbook with new guidance versus China threat, any claims of surrender are "false"

Taiwan will issue new security guidelines next week in an updated civil defence handbook that, for the first time, will instruct citizens on what to do if they see enemy soldiers and clarifies that any claims of Taiwan's surrender should be considered false.

The handbook represents democratic Taiwan's latest effort to prepare its population for potential emergencies in the face of escalating military pressure from China, which views the island as its own territory.

The bright red-orange handbook, designed for people of all ages, features cartoon characters representing Taiwan's population on the cover and across its 29 pages, and tells Taiwanese to, "protect each other and safeguard our beloved home". Reuters reviewed a copy before publication.