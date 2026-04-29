Taiwan's economy would gain see unprecedented opportunities if it unites with China, Beijing said on Wednesday, stepping up a campaign to persuade Taipei to accept its rule, which President Lai Ching-te's government has repeatedly rejected.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its territory, has since late last year attempted to convince the island of the benefits of a "peaceful reunification," though Beijing has also refused to renounce the use of force.

At a weekly news briefing in Beijing, Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, said Taiwan's economy would be, "reinvigorated with new vitality", drawing on the advantages of China's huge market and Taiwan's own strengths in science, technology, and talent.