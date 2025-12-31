Taiwan remains on high alert as Chinese ships withdraw after blockade drills

Taiwan remained on high alert on Wednesday after China staged massive military drills around the island the previous day. It is keeping its emergency maritime response centre running as it monitors Chinese naval manoeuvres, the coast guard said.

The exercises named "Justice Mission 2025" saw China fire dozens of rockets towards Taiwan and deploy a large number of warships and aircraft near the island. This show of force drew concern from Western allies.

Taipei condemned the drills as a threat to regional security and a blatant provocation.

Chinese ships were moving away from Taiwan, but Beijing had yet to formally declare the end of the exercises, according to Kuan Bi-ling, head of Taiwan's Ocean Affairs Council.