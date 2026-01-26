Taiwan monitoring Chinese military leadership changes after top general put under investigation

Taiwan is monitoring what it called "abnormal" changes to China's military leadership after its most senior general was put under investigation, and will not lower its guard as the threat level remains high, the defence minister said on Monday.

China announced on Saturday that Zhang Youxia, second-in-command under President Xi Jinping as Vice-Chairman of the Central Military Commission, and another senior officer, Liu Zhenli, were under investigation for suspected serious violations of discipline and law.

"We will continue to closely monitor abnormal changes among the top levels of China's party, government, and military leadership. The military's position is based on the fact that China has never abandoned the use of force against Taiwan," Taiwan Defence Minister Wellington Koo told reporters at parliament.