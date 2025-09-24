Swedish and Polish forces conduct exercises in Gotland as Russia tensions escalate

Hannus' unit, along with paratroopers and coastal missile forces from Poland, is one of several taking part in Operation Gotland Sentry, testing Sweden's and NATO's plans to deploy land, sea, and air forces in any rapid defence of Gotland.

"We're here on Gotland with our Polish allies...in order to deter potential enemies from the East in case they want to subject us to any kind of threat here on Gotland or in the Baltic Sea," said Hannus.

Gotland, popular with Swedish tourists for its sandy beaches, has acquired a growing strategic significance as tensions with Russia have ratcheted up since President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.