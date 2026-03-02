SES CEO: Space has become "war-fighting domain" as militaries race to orbit

Space has become a war zone demanding military dominance across every orbit, the chief executive of SES said on Monday, as the satellite operator's shares jumped four per cent after annual results, reflecting a broader rally in Europe's defence-tied stocks amid an escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Defence investors' focus on space-based missile defence systems, like US President Donald Trump's Golden Dome initiative, is likely to rise as the conflict widens, analysts from Citi said in a note.

The key for such fast-evolving military systems is real-time intelligence sharing across defence units, SES CEO Adel Al-Saleh said during a post-earnings call.