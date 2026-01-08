Saudi-led coalition says Yemen separatist leader boarded ship to Somaliland

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said the head of Yemen's southern separatists, Aidarous al-Zubaidi, left for Somaliland by boat and then boarded an aircraft to Somalia's Mogadishu.

The plane that took him to Mogadishu from Somaliland "under the supervision of UAE officers" waited for an hour before flying to a military airport in Abu Dhabi, the coalition said in a statement early on Thursday, without specifying whether Zubaidi was still on board.

The coalition's statement came a day after it said Zubaidi, leader of the Southern Transitional Council, had failed to board a flight to Riyadh for talks and that his fate was unclear, clouding efforts to contain a military escalation that erupted last month.