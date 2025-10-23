Russian hawk Medvedev lashes out at Trump, calling US moves "act of war"

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday it was now absolutely clear that the United States was Russia’s adversary and that US President Donald Trump’s recent steps on Ukraine amounted to an act of war against Russia.

Trump said during the US election campaign that he would swiftly end the Ukraine war which his administration has cast as a "proxy war" between Washington and Moscow, though he has recently expressed frustration about President Vladimir Putin.

Trump, who has described Russia as a "paper tiger", said on Wednesday he had cancelled a planned summit with Putin, and the US Treasury slapped sanctions on two of Russia’s biggest oil companies.