Russia: US blockade of Venezuela is piracy

Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that the United States was reviving piracy and banditry in the Caribbean Sea by blockading Venezuela and said it hoped that US President Donald Trump's pragmatism would help avoid a disaster.

"Today we are witnessing complete lawlessness in the Caribbean Sea, where long-forgotten theft of other people's property, namely piracy, and banditry, are being revived," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said of the situation.