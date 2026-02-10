Russia: fuel situation in Cuba critical; US "suffocating" island

Russia said on Monday the fuel situation in Cuba was critical and US attempts to "suffocate" the island's economy were causing many difficulties, pledging to act against any sort of military intervention and expressing Moscow's solidarity with Cuba and Venezuela.

Cuba detailed its plans to navigate the deepening crisis on Friday including protecting essential services and rationing fuel, as the communist-run government dug in its heels in defiance of a US effort to cut off oil supplies.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has declared Cuba "an unusual and extraordinary threat" to US national security and said it will no longer receive oil from Venezuela after the US operation to capture its illegitimate leader Nicolas Maduro last month. It has threatened to impose tariffs on other suppliers like Mexico if they continue to ship fuel to the island.

"The situation in Cuba is indeed critical. We are aware of this. We are maintaining intensive contacts with our Cuban friends through diplomatic and other channels," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.