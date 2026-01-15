Russia dismisses NATO warnings on Greenland as hysteria

Russia said on Thursday that NATO's talk of Russia and China being a threat to Greenland was a myth designed to artificially whip up hysteria and that what it called the Western alliance's policy of escalating confrontation in the Arctic was extremely dangerous.

Russia's statement follows talk from US President Donald Trump who has said he wants the US, which already has military facilities on Greenland, to take control of the Danish overseas territory for national security reasons.

Trump argues that Denmark, whose troops are responsible for Greenland's defence, are not up to the job, something Copenhagen rejects.

Some European countries, including France, Germany, Norway and Sweden have begun deploying troops to Greenland in a performative show of support to Nuuk and Copenhagen which is organising a military exercise there.