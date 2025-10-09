Russia backtracks on claims that peace efforts with US over Ukraine are over

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Thursday that efforts by Russia and the United States to end the conflict in Ukraine were still alive, state news agency TASS reported, appearing to contradict remarks from a top Russian diplomat a day earlier.

On Wednesday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the momentum from an August 15 summit in Anchorage, Alaska between presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump "has been largely exhausted", accusing Ukraine's European allies of torpedoing peace efforts.