Rheinmetall, OHB discuss German military satellite project

Rheinmetall is in talks with satellite maker OHB about a satellite project for the German armed forces, a person familiar with the talks told Reuters on Monday, boosting OHB's stock.

Germany's OHB confirmed in a statement only that it was in discussions with Rheinmetall on joint bids for unspecified state orders.

"OHB confirms ongoing talks with the Rheinmetall Group regarding a cooperation for participation in possible public procurement processes," it said.