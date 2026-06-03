Relief for NATO as Trump confirms attendance for July summit

US President Donald Trump will attend the NATO meeting of heads of state that is taking place in Turkey in July, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday, providing a confirmation that will likely lead to a sigh of relief across the capitals of the alliance.

While American presidents almost always attend NATO summits given Washington is the leader of the alliance, questions were raised about Trump's attendance this year as he repeatedly expressed his anger with NATO over what he described as its reluctance to help the United States with the war in Iran.

Speaking at a congressional hearing on Wednesday, Rubio touched upon Trump's frustrations, saying his main irritation was some members not allowing the US to use the military bases in those countries at a time of crisis.

Despite his disappointment with the alliance, Trump will still be attending the gathering, Rubio said.