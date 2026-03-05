Philippine resupply mission data leaked to Chinese intelligence, security official says

A spokesman for the National Security Council (NSC) of the Philippines on Thursday said some information on the country's resupply missions in the South China Sea was compromised and passed on to Chinese intelligence agents.

His statement came a day after the Philippine Government said it apprehended some of its citizens on suspicion of spying for China in a "serious national security matter."

NSC spokesman Cornelio Valencia called the breach "alarming" but limited in scope, adding that the channels used to transmit the information had been shut down.

"Rotation and resupply data fall under operational security because disclosing it can endanger personnel, and that has been compromised," Valencia said.