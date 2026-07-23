Philippine and Chinese ministers clash over South China Sea incident

The foreign ministers of the Philippines and China met in Manila on Wednesday and both made "strong" protests over an encounter between the two countries' vessels this week in contested South China Sea waters.

The Philippine foreign affairs secretary, Maria Theresa Lazaro, said in a social media post that she reiterated the protest over what she called "unacceptable actions against Filipino personnel", while Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was quoted by an official readout as lodging a protest over "the Philippine personnel's egregious act of ramming Chinese law-enforcement vessels".

Bilateral relations have been tense in recent years amid repeated maritime confrontations in the South China Sea, which China claims almost entirely as its own despite a 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated those claims.