Pentagon review faults Hegseth over Signal messages on Yemen strikes 

A Pentagon investigation has faulted US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for using Signal on his personal device to transmit sensitive information about planned strikes in Yemen, saying it could have endangered US troops if intercepted, two people familiar with the document said on Wednesday.

However, the report by the Pentagon's independent inspector general did not weigh in on whether the information Hegseth posted was classified at the time since it acknowledged that he, as the head of the Pentagon, can decide what information is classified and what isn't, the sources said.