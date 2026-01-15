OPINION | Venezuela marks the opening move in a LatAm geoeconomic reset

The ousting of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela may mark the beginning of a broader US attempt to realign Latin America geoeconomically, limiting the ability of Russia and China to use the Western Hemisphere as a pressure point in global commodity markets. Central America could become the next domino to fall.

The region is an attractive route for facilitating both licit and illicit commerce, given its proximity to major shipping lanes and checkpoints. This includes the Panama Canal, which handles about 40 per cent of US container traffic and approximately five per cent of world trade, as well as the Caribbean Sea transit routes and west coast ports in Mexico, Guatemala, and Costa Rica that are used for shipments to Asia.

Russia already exploits this geography through a growing "shadow fleet" of aging vessels with opaque ownership structures that operate outside the Western insurance system. They help move crude oil and refined products subject to Western sanctions across the Caribbean corridor, through the Panama Canal and into the Gulf of Mexico, blunting US and European efforts to curb Moscow's war financing in Ukraine.

The region is a critical node in the Kremlin’s global financial network, as some of the largest Russian companies use the offshore financial hubs in the Caribbean extensively to conduct global business. The Center for the Study of Democracy estimates that offshore shell companies there control close to $70 billion in Russian assets.