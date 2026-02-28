OPINION | Trump's Iran strikes mark his biggest foreign policy gamble

With his large-scale attack on Iran, Donald Trump has seized a legacy-defining moment to demonstrate his readiness to exercise raw US military power. But in doing so, he is also taking the biggest foreign policy gamble of his presidency, one fraught with risks and unknowns.

Trump joined with Israel on Saturday to plunge into war with Iran, which could become the biggest US military campaign since the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Trump has pivoted away from a preference for swift, limited operations like last month’s lightning raid in Venezuela to what experts warn could be a more protracted conflict with Iran that risks escalating into a regional conflagration engulfing the oil-rich Middle East.

He has also set out a daunting objective of regime change in Tehran, pushing the idea that air strikes can incite a popular uprising to oust Iran's rulers.

It is an outcome that outside air power has never directly achieved without the involvement of some kind of armed force on the ground, and which some analysts doubt will succeed this time.

"Most Americans will wake up Saturday morning and wonder why we are at war with Iran, what is the goal, and why US bases in the Middle East are under attack," said Daniel Shapiro, a former senior Pentagon official and US ambassador to Israel who is now at the Atlantic Council think-tank in Washington.