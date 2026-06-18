OPINION | Preserving South China Sea rights means exercising them

Last month’s Shangri-La Dialogue again showed that the real task of sustaining maritime rules in the South China Sea had fallen to those states willing and able to uphold them.

Japanese Defence Minister Koizumi underscored the "severe reality" of unilateral efforts to change the status quo by force. A free and open region, he said, wouldn’t be realised by wishing for it: action, deterrence, and response were required.

The best possible future appears to be a highly contested but stable balance in which China’s assertion of control meets determined and effective resistance. Achieving such a balance depends on the application of countervailing effort, and its stability on how states manage the dangers.