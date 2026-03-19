OPINION | Iran war boosts Netanyahu, bruises Trump and gulf states

If the US-Israeli war on Iran ended tomorrow, one verdict is already clear: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would walk away stronger, while President Donald Trump would be left to manage the shock to global markets and to Gulf allies who have borne the heaviest costs.

For Netanyahu, analysts say, the war has redrawn Israel's political map on his terms, pivoting attention away from Gaza and toward Iran, where national consensus is strongest and his security and economic credentials resonate most.

For Trump, it has done the reverse: trapping him in a conflict with no clear exit, exposing his Gulf Arab allies to spiralling risks, and undercutting the economic storyline that powered his return to office.

“There is a clear winner and a clear loser,” said Aaron David Miller, a former US Middle East negotiator. “Netanyahu is by far the key winner. He has demonstrated Israel’s military competence. The gulf states are by far the biggest losers.”

For Trump, Miller said, there is no off-ramp that would allow him to declare victory and walk away.

Trump, who demanded Iran's unconditional surrender, expected to find an Iranian Delcy Rodríguez, a pliant Venezuelan-style power broker, said Iran expert Karim Sadjadpour, but instead, “found an Iranian Kim Jong-un,” invoking North Korea’s defiant authoritarian model.

Unlike in Washington, the war against Iran is widely seen in Israel not as a war of choice but as a war of necessity, said Natan Sacks, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute. “Even if regime change doesn’t happen,” Sacks said, “weakening Iran and the (militia) axis it leads is a huge goal for Netanyahu.”