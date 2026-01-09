OPINION | Frenetic 2026 military posturing sets tone for dangerous new era

As he doubled down on suggestions the Trump administration might look to seize control of Greenland from Denmark in an interview on CNN on Monday, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller made it clear he believed that in any contest of diplomatic will, the US would prevail.

“We live in a world...that is governed by force, that is governed by power,” Miller said, making it explicit that America was too powerful and Europe too weak to resist what the US might want. "These are the laws of the world since the beginning of time.”

History might well be a battle between the weak and strong, but embracing such rhetoric now marks a considerable shift from the approach taken by every US administration since the 1930s.

While the reality of their actions might sometimes have fallen short, previous US presidents have always paid at least lip service to some form of international law and structure.

Even as the second Bush administration looked to circumvent the United Nations for the 2003 invasion of Iraq, it presented that country as a rogue state that needed reining in for the global good.

To an extent, the current administration used similar rhetoric in its June air strikes on Iran's nuclear programme. But its more recent swoop against Venezuela and messaging on Greenland appears to reject such framing in favour of something much, much simpler: If the US wants an outcome, it no longer believes there are any genuine rules that should restrain it.

That might be a move the US comes to regret.