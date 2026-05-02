OPINION | Could Iran standoff leave Trump worse off than before he went to war?

Unmet goals

Those costs highlight a deeper problem: the war has failed to achieve many of Trump's stated goals.

While there is little doubt that waves of US and Israeli strikes heavily degraded Iran’s military capabilities, many of Trump’s often-shifting war objectives - from regime change to shutting Iran's path to a nuclear weapon - remain unfulfilled.

Fears for a more protracted deadlock have grown since Trump called off a trip by his negotiators to Islamabad last weekend and then dismissed an Iranian offer to halt the war, suspended since April 8 under a ceasefire agreement.

Tehran proposed setting aside discussion of its nuclear program until the conflict is formally ended and a deal is reached on reopening the Strait of Hormuz. That was a non-starter for Trump, who has demanded the nuclear issue be dealt with at the outset.

There was a glimmer of hope on Friday when state propaganda agency IRNA reported Tehran had sent a revised proposal through Pakistani mediators, causing a drop in global oil prices that had risen sharply since Iran effectively closed the strait. Trump told reporters he was "not satisfied" with the offer, though he said there were ongoing contacts by phone.

A failure to wrest the vital oil-shipping waterway from Iranian control at the conclusion of the conflict would be a major blow to Trump’s legacy.

White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales said Iran’s "desperation" is increasing due to military and economic pressure, and Trump, "holds all the cards and has all the time he needs to make the best deal."