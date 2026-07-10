Ontario Government to invest over $60m to support expanded provincial shipbuilding capacity

The Ontario Government will invest over CA$90 million (US$60 million) through a shipbuilding grant program (SGP) to increase capacity in the Canadian province’s shipbuilding industry.

The Ontario Ministry of Transportation said the investment will help meet the growing demand for Ontario-made vessels, help Ontario shipbuilders support Canada’s national shipbuilding strategy, and boost the economic competitiveness of Ontario’s shipbuilding and its supply chain.

The investment is part of the Ontario Government’s ongoing work to support national security and defence, as outlined in the framework for the Ontario defence industrial strategy.