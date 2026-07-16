Officials say US strikes in Iran pave way for larger operations

Recent waves of US strikes on Iran aimed at forcing open the Strait of Hormuz are also targeting Iranian military capabilities the US would want to destroy before executing more complex operations against Iran, three US officials said.

The officials, who were granted anonymity to discuss military matters, said the strikes effectively strengthen additional military options for President Donald Trump, who has kept the world guessing about his next steps after notifying Congress last weekend of a formal resumption of conflict with Iran.

Now in its fifth month, the Iran war continues to rage after the unravelling of a memorandum of understanding that was meant to stop the fighting and pave the way for a peace agreement.