NYT claims US special forces killed North Korean fishermen in botched 2019 mission

US Navy SEALs shot and killed a number of North Korean fishermen during a botched covert mission to plant a listening device in the nuclear-armed country during high-stakes diplomatic negotiations in 2019, the New York Times reported on Friday.

Citing unidentified sources, including current and former military officials with knowledge of the still-classified details, the newspaper claimed President Donald Trump approved the operation during his first administration, as he was involved in historic talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.